Astros' Collin McHugh: Defeats White Sox on Tuesday
McHugh (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
McHugh was sharp in his first start back after suffering a detached fingernail during his Sept. 8 appearance. He struck out four batters over the first two frames and allowed just one extra-base hit in his five innings of work before departing with a 2-1 lead after throwing 87 pitches (56 for strikes). The effective outing lowered his ERA to 3.44, a figure he'll look to improve upon in his upcoming matchup with the Angels on Sunday.
