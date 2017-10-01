Astros' Collin McHugh: Delivers quality start Sunday

McHugh struck out eight and held the Red Sox to three runs on five hits over six innings en route to his fifth win of the season Sunday in Boston.

Even with the quality start, McHugh might be on the outside looking in at a playoff rotation spot as Brad Peacock and Charlie Morton may claim the final two spots behind Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. Nevertheless, McHugh appears to be healthy entering the postseason after being limited to 12 starts (63.1 innings) during the regular season.