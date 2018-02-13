Astros' Collin McHugh: Drawing interest

The Twins are considering acquiring McHugh, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic as are the Orioles, who contacted the Astros about the right-hander, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

When the Astros added Gerrit Cole to their roster earlier during the offseason, it presaged a likely move to the bullpen for McHugh, if he stayed in Houston. The 30-year-old went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA over 12 starts in 2017 after missing the first half of the season with shoulder tendinitis. The Twins are in the market for another starter after learning they will be without Ervin Santana (finger) for 10-to-12 weeks, while the Orioles are looking to add to a rotation that currently has just two confirmed starters (Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman).