Astros' Collin McHugh: Drawing interest
The Twins are considering acquiring McHugh, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic as are the Orioles, who contacted the Astros about the right-hander, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
When the Astros added Gerrit Cole to their roster earlier during the offseason, it presaged a likely move to the bullpen for McHugh, if he stayed in Houston. The 30-year-old went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA over 12 starts in 2017 after missing the first half of the season with shoulder tendinitis. The Twins are in the market for another starter after learning they will be without Ervin Santana (finger) for 10-to-12 weeks, while the Orioles are looking to add to a rotation that currently has just two confirmed starters (Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman).
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Impacted by Cole acquisition•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Not on roster for ALDS•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Delivers quality start Sunday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will start Sunday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Strikes out six in win over Rangers•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Start moved to Monday•
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...
-
Ranking Yankees' Fantasy assets
How do you make a lineup with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez better? The Yankees figured it...