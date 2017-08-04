Astros' Collin McHugh: Earns third no-decision since return
McHugh allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Rays.
A Derek Fisher throwing error set up Tampa Bay's first run in the second inning while a Steven Souza homer in the sixth accounted for the only earned run on McHugh's ledger. McHugh hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of his three starts since returning from an elbow injury and is yet to factor into a decision, but his 17:5 K:BB over that stretch is encouraging. His first win could well be in the cards Wednesday when the right-hander travels to Chicago to face the cellar-dwelling White Sox.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Introduces slider•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Struggles in season debut Saturday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: To start Saturday in Baltimore•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Rejoining rotation this weekend•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...