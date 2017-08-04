Astros' Collin McHugh: Earns third no-decision since return

McHugh allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Rays.

A Derek Fisher throwing error set up Tampa Bay's first run in the second inning while a Steven Souza homer in the sixth accounted for the only earned run on McHugh's ledger. McHugh hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of his three starts since returning from an elbow injury and is yet to factor into a decision, but his 17:5 K:BB over that stretch is encouraging. His first win could well be in the cards Wednesday when the right-hander travels to Chicago to face the cellar-dwelling White Sox.