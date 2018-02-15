Astros' Collin McHugh: Emerges from arb hearing victorious
McHugh will make $5 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He made just 12 starts last season, but McHugh still pitched well when he was healthy, as he posted a 3.55 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in that span. As a result, he'll make $450K more than the Astros offered him in arbitration as he looks to bounce back with a healthy 2018 campaign.
