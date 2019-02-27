Astros' Collin McHugh: Exits with back soreness
McHugh left his Grapefruit League start Wednesday against the Nationals due to back soreness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh seemed to hurt his back while fielding a bunt by Adam Eaton, throwing the ball away into the first-base dugout. The veteran isn't particularly worried about the injury, as he's dealt with back problems from time to time throughout his career and may have remained in the game if not for the threat of rain. Still, it's not good news for the Astros, who also lost fellow starter Josh James earlier in the day due to a quad strain. Brad Peacock and Framber Valdez appear to be the primary competitors for the fifth starter spot in James' absence, and both could make the rotation should McHugh's injury prove worse than initially suspected.
