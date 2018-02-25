Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans five in first spring start

McHugh allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over two innings in Saturday's spring game against Atlanta.

McHugh commanded well, throwing strikes on 22 of his 30 pitches and used his entire repertoire. It was an encouraging start for the right-hander, who's hoping to use a good spring to facilitate a trade. Houston's projected starting rotation does not include McHugh, so if he wants to avoid the bullpen, his best shot would be with another team.