Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans nine in loss to Rays

McHugh (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out nine as the Astros fell 3-1 to the Rays.

The right-hander looked good in his return to full-time rotation duty, generating 16 swinging strikes among his 81 pitches (56 total strikes), but he got outdueled by Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa bullpen. McHugh will look to build on this outing in his next start April 5, at home against the A's.