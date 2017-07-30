Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans seven in no decision Saturday
McHugh (0-0) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Tigers.
McHugh held the Tigers scoreless until the fifth inning, and left the game with a 3-1 lead before the bullpen cost him a shot at his first win of the season. This outing was much better than his season debut last week, and fantasy teams in need of pitching should be encouraged by his performance. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rays.
