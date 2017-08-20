Play

Astros' Collin McHugh: Fires six scoreless frames for first win

McHugh pitched six scoreless innings with three strikeouts during Saturday's win over Oakland. He allowed six hits and a walk.

McHugh has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts since returning from the disabled list. Additionally, outside of a forgettable showing against the White Sox (seven runs allowed through 5.1 innings), he's been solid and is closing in on matchup-proof fantasy status. McHugh takes a 4.01 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 into his next start at Angel Stadium against Los Angeles.

