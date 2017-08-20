Astros' Collin McHugh: Fires six scoreless frames for first win
McHugh pitched six scoreless innings with three strikeouts during Saturday's win over Oakland. He allowed six hits and a walk.
McHugh has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts since returning from the disabled list. Additionally, outside of a forgettable showing against the White Sox (seven runs allowed through 5.1 innings), he's been solid and is closing in on matchup-proof fantasy status. McHugh takes a 4.01 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 into his next start at Angel Stadium against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: PItches well in loss•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Implodes late against White Sox•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Earns third no-decision since return•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Introduces slider•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Struggles in season debut Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...