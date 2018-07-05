Astros' Collin McHugh: Fires three scoreless innings

McHugh (4-0) allowed one hit and struck out one over three scoreless relief innings in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers.

McHugh held the fort from the seventh through the ninth inning before the Astros produced a run on a single, a hit batsman, a wild pick-off attempt and a sacrifice fly. The win was McHugh's fourth, and the scoreless outing lowered his ERA to 0.90 over 40 innings.