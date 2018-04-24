Astros' Collin McHugh: Has another scoreless outing
McHugh threw a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out one in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Angels.
McHugh has handled his transition to the bullpen with aplomb, posting six scoreless outings out of seven, including three straight clean appearances. The former starter can give the Astros length when needed, but there hasn't been a need. Houston's starters have averaged 6.2 innings per start and lead the league with a 2.12 ERA. McHugh has a 0.93 ERA with a 13.0 K/9 over seven appearances, which might be tempting enough for manager A.J. Hinch to use him late in tight games when the Astros are leading.
