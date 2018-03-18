Astros' Collin McHugh: Headed to bullpen
McHugh will most likely pitch out of the bullpen after manager A.J. Hinch set his starting rotation for the regular season, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
Once the Astros acquired Gerrit Cole from the Pirates, moving McHugh to the pen became the likely domino to fall out of the rotation. Hinch said the rotation will be Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Cole and Charlie Morton. "We want to continue to lengthen him out," Hinch said. "He's going to pitch a little more regularly as if we're planning for the bullpen." McHugh made a couple of spring starts, but was used twice in the span of four days out of the pen this past week. He'll be the first in line for a spot start, but could also be used in a trade should Houston want an upgrade elsewhere on the roster or a more seasoned relief arm.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans five in first spring start•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Emerges from arb hearing victorious•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Stretching out as starter•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Drawing interest•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Impacted by Cole acquisition•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Not on roster for ALDS•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...