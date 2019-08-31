Astros' Collin McHugh: Headed to IL
McHugh (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's not clear what McHugh is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Jose Urquidy was summoned from the minors to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Could be option to pitch Tuesday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will remain in bullpen•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Mops up Tuesday's win•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Back in action•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Targeted for Tuesday return•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Set for two more rehab appearances•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....