Astros' Collin McHugh: Impacted by Cole acquisition

McHugh may start the season in the bullpen or could be a trade candidate following the acquisition of Gerrit Cole, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McHugh wasn't assured of a spot in the rotation before the Astros acquired Cole from the Pirates over the weekend. An elbow injury cost him the first half of last season, then he later missed time with a fingernail avulsion. Health will be an unknown until he gets to spring training. Given good health among the starters, Cole figures to slot in as a No. 3 or 4 starter behind Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel, while Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton fill out the rotation. Best case scenario for McHugh is that he proves himself healthy and is moved at some point late in spring training.