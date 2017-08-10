Astros' Collin McHugh: Implodes late against White Sox

McHugh (0-1) was tagged for seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out five.

He was cruising along with four shutout innings, but the wheels totally came off in the fifth -- Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer off him, then McHugh let the White Sox rally for a couple more runs. Yet he was still allowed to come out and start the sixth, only to get pulled with one out and two on after Anderson doubled another run home; the bullpen made sure his inherited runners came around. This was by far McHugh's worst outing since returning from a season-opening elbow injury that cost him almost four months, and it serves as a reminder of how unsteady he was as a fantasy asset last season. Utilize the 30-year-old righty with caution, particularly with his next start lined up to take place in hitter-friendly Arizona on Monday.