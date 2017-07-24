Astros' Collin McHugh: Introduces slider

McHugh implemented a slider to his repertoire when he resumed throwing after being shut down with an elbow injury, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh incorporated the slider to use against right-handed hitters, a complement to the cutter he will throw against lefties. The right-hander threw 20 sliders during his season debut Saturday against Baltimore and induced five swing-and-misses with it. "It was pretty effective at times (Saturday), so hopefully we can continue to refine it moving forward and it can be a weapon for us," he said.