Astros' Collin McHugh: Lands on IL with elbow discomfort
McHugh was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He lost fantasy relevance in many formats after a four-game stretch from April 21 to May 7 when he gave up 24 earned runs in 18 innings that relegated him to the bullpen. It is unclear how long this elbow injury has been bothering him, but it may have been the reason for those unforeseen struggles after he got off to a good start through four turns in the rotation. Brady Rodgers was promoted to take McHugh's spot in the bullpen. Consider McHugh out indefinitely.
