Astros' Collin McHugh: Leaves early

McHugh allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings against the Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins teed off on McHugh in the second innning when they scored five runs, raising the right-hander's spring ERA to 15.88. "I got behind a few guys," McHugh told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle. "My fastball wasn't fooling anybody today. Wasn't getting by anybody. I felt like every mistake I made, they hit hard. Frustrating. Nobody wants to have days like that, even in spring training." The good news is that he got his pitch count up to 57 after missing time due to back soreness and got up and down three times.