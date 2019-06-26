Astros' Collin McHugh: Mops up Tuesday's win

McHugh returned to action and pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

McHugh missed close to six weeks while rehabbing an elbow injury. Manager AJ Hinch described McHugh's role to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle as being "good against right-handed hitters and to be a weapon," but stopped short of calling him a right-handed specialist.

