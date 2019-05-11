Astros' Collin McHugh: Moving to bullpen

McHugh will be moved to the bullpen, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

McHugh has struggled to a 6.37 ERA in eight starts so far this season, with a particularly poor 12.00 ERA over his last four. He had success as a reliever last season, recording a 1.99 ERA in 58 appearances. Corbin Martin is expected to be promoted for his big-league debut to start Sunday against Texas.