Astros' Collin McHugh: No issues in return

McHugh (back) allowed three runs on three hits and recorded two strikeouts over two innings during Saturday's spring game against the Cardinals.

McHugh was scratched from Monday's scheduled start due to a sore back, but was able to make a pain-free return to the mound Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports. The 31-year-old had a clean first inning but gave up two singles and a home run during his second frame. McHugh should be on track for the start of the regular season despite the brief layoff.