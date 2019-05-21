Astros' Collin McHugh: No structural damage
An MRI on McHugh's elbow did not reveal any structural damage, and the hope is that some rest will allow the soreness/inflammation to subside, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He is not out of the woods by any means, but it sounds like McHugh's elbow injury is on the mild side, and may not require surgery. It is possible that he was pitching through this issue over the past month, when he really began to implode after a great first four starts of the season. There is not timetable for his return, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
