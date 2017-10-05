Astros' Collin McHugh: Not on roster for ALDS

McHugh was left off the active roster for Houston's series against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh will not be available for the ALDS as manager A.J. Hinch decided to leave the right-hander off the roster in favor of Charlie Morton and Brad Peacock, who are seemingly in line for Games 3 and 4 of the series at the moment. Although McHugh won't make an appearance against Boston, with rosters changing following every round, he could rejoin the active roster should the Astros advance to the ALCS.