Astros' Collin McHugh: Option for fill-in start
McHugh is an option for a fill-in start if Lance McCullers (elbow) is unable to make his next scheduled turn Friday against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers was removed from Saturday's game prior to the fifth inning with what the Astros described as right elbow discomfort. McHugh and Brad Peacock -- both former starters -- pitched in relief and should get consideration as a replacement for McCullers.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Suffers first loss•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fires three scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Gets second win this week•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Picks up win Monday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws two more scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Has another scoreless outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...