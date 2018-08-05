Astros' Collin McHugh: Option for fill-in start

McHugh is an option for a fill-in start if Lance McCullers (elbow) is unable to make his next scheduled turn Friday against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers was removed from Saturday's game prior to the fifth inning with what the Astros described as right elbow discomfort. McHugh and Brad Peacock -- both former starters -- pitched in relief and should get consideration as a replacement for McCullers.