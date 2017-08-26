Astros' Collin McHugh: Picks up second win against Angels
McHugh (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through six innings to earn the win Friday over the Angels.
McHugh has a blistering 15:4 K:BB with a 1.53 ERA over 17.2 innings over his past three start. He has allowed more than two runs just twice in his seven starts this season. If McHugh can stay in this groove, he'll be a huge asset for the Astros rotation down the stretch.
