Astros' Collin McHugh: PItches well in loss

McHugh (0-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

McHugh bounced back from a drubbing at the hands of the White Sox five days ago, but needed to be better in a duel with Arizona's Zack Grienke, a former Cy Young Award winner who kept the Astros off the board. The 106 pitches Monday was a season-high for McHugh, who has made five starts while working himself back from a season-opening elbow injury. The right-hander will make his sixth start of the season Saturday at home against Oakland.

