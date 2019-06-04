Astros' Collin McHugh: Plays catch

McHugh (elbow) played catch Monday but offered no significant update on his rehab, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are slow-rolling McHugh's return from elbow discomfort, which is the prudent thing to do. Thoughts of McHugh's return pop up after his eventual replacement in the rotation, Corbin Martin, couldn't get out of the fourth inning for a third straight start Monday. Prior to being placed on the injured list, McHugh had been working out of the bullpen but Martin's performance indicates there's a need at fifth starter.

