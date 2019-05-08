Astros' Collin McHugh: Roughed up by Royals

McHugh (3-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Astros fell 12-2 to the Royals, coughing up eight runs on seven hits and three walks over three-plus innings while striking out three.

The right-hander served up two more homers, including a Ryan O'Hearn grand slam in the third inning, continuing a problem that's been destroying his numbers in recent starts. McHugh has now been taken deep eight times in his last 18 innings over four outings, sending his ERA soaring from 1.96 to 6.37 and leaving fantasy GMs who expected a breakout from him this season shaking their heads. He'll try to turn things around and keep the ball in the park in his next start Sunday, at home against the Rangers.