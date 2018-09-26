Astros' Collin McHugh: Runs into seventh-inning trouble
McHugh allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.
McHugh came on to shepherd Houston's three-run lead through the seventh inning, but missed location and couldn't finish the frame. He had been stellar out of the bullpen for much of the season, but has lost his effectiveness of late. The right-hander's ERA stood at 0.98 as recently has Aug. 10, but he has a 5.87 ERA over his last 16 outings since.
