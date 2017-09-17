Astros' Collin McHugh: Set to start Tuesday
McHugh (fingernail) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh's fingernail detached during his last start Sept. 8, but it's gotten to a point where he'll be able to pitch Tuesday. Prior to the start where he suffered the injury, McHugh had been pitching very well. Over the previous three outings, he posted a 0.54 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.
