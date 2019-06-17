Astros' Collin McHugh: Shifts rehab to Double-A

McHugh (elbow) will shift his rehab to Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McHugh will pitch an inning or more with Corpus Christi on Monday, and it sounds like he could be back with the big club shortly thereafter if everything goes off without a hitch.

