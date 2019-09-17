Play

Astros' Collin McHugh: Shut down by Astros

McHugh (elbow) was shut down due to continued pain Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The setback presumably means the end of McHugh's season. It was largely a disappointing one for the veteran, who lost his starting role in mid-May after a rough start to the season and battled elbow issues for most of the rest of the year, finishing with a 4.70 ERA, his highest mark since 2013.

More News
Our Latest Stories