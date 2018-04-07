Astros' Collin McHugh: Shuts down Padres in loss

McHugh allowed two hits and hit a batter while striking out four over 2.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 4-1 loss to San Diego.

McHugh, who's made 111 starts over six seasons, is adjusting to his role in the bullpen. So far there have been no issues. He's allowed one run and struck out five over 4.2 innings spanning three appearances. This was the second time pitching in multiple innings, which shouldn't be surprising for a former starter who is used to the pattern of pitching more than one inning. He'll be the first in line for spot starts or to replace an injured rotation member.