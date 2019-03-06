Astros' Collin McHugh: Slated to pitch Saturday

McHugh (back) is scheduled to start Saturday's exhibition game against the Cardinals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

McHugh was scratched ahead of his previously scheduled turn Monday for precautionary purposes while he tended to a sore back. The right-hander experienced no unexpected discomfort during his bullpen session Tuesday, so he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation as expected.

