Astros' Collin McHugh: Start moved to Monday
McHugh's next scheduled start has been moved to Monday against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh had been scheduled to start Sunday's game, but the Astros will push him back a day and send Lance McCullers to the hill Sunday instead. McHugh picked up a win when he last took the mound Tuesday, as he allowed just one run and struck out five batters over five innings against the White Sox.
