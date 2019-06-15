Astros' Collin McHugh: Starts rehab Friday

McHugh (elbow) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

McHugh kicked off a rehab assignment by giving up a two-run home run and was pulled mid-inning after 19 pitches. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, McHugh will require more than one outing of multiple innings before returning to the Astros. The possibility exists he could be back by next weekend's four-game series against the Yankees.