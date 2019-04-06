Astros' Collin McHugh: Stifles A's in win

McHugh (1-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four in a 3-2 victory over the A's.

The right-hander threw 56 of 94 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season. McHugh has looked good so far in his return to the rotation, posting a 13:4 K:BB through 11 innings, and he'll try to keep rolling Wednesday at home against a battered -- but still dangerous -- Yankees squad.