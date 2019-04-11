Astros' Collin McHugh: Strikes out nine

McHugh (2-1) gave up two runs on four hits with one walk while striking out nine through six innings in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

McHugh mowed down the Yankees with nine strikeouts through six innings to earn his second win. The 31-year-old featured an electric slider that provided 14 swinging-strikes. The right-hander has a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 22 strikeouts through seventeen innings this season. McHugh will look to keep it rolling in his next start Tuesday at Oakland.