Astros' Collin McHugh: Strikes out six in win over Rangers

McHugh (4-2) struck out six batters and allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks through five innings to earn the win Monday night over the Rangers.

McHugh hasn't completed the sixth innings since August 25th in Los Angeles. At this point, the Astros seem to be relying on McHugh to give his all over short bursts and are willing to count on their bullpen to finish the rest of the game. He has been effective despite his short starts, as McHugh has allowed just six earned runs over his last four outings.