Astros' Collin McHugh: Strikes out six in win over Rangers
McHugh (4-2) struck out six batters and allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks through five innings to earn the win Monday night over the Rangers.
McHugh hasn't completed the sixth innings since August 25th in Los Angeles. At this point, the Astros seem to be relying on McHugh to give his all over short bursts and are willing to count on their bullpen to finish the rest of the game. He has been effective despite his short starts, as McHugh has allowed just six earned runs over his last four outings.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Start moved to Monday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Defeats White Sox on Tuesday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Likely to pitch Tuesday, role uncertain•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws light session•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Needs a few days before mound work•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...