Astros' Collin McHugh: Struggles in loss

McHugh (3-3) gave up four runs on five hits with one walk while striking out two through six innings taking the loss against the Twins on Wednesday.

McHugh was sluggish through six innings, highlighted by the third inning where he allowed five baserunners and three runs to score. After beginning the season with a 1.96 ERA in his first four starts, the 31-year-old has struggled in his last three outings. He has a 3-3 record with a 4.97 ERA and 39:11 K:BB through seven starts this season. McHugh will get his next start Tuesday against the Royals.