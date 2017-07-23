Astros' Collin McHugh: Struggles in season debut Saturday

McHugh (0-0) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Orioles.

In his season debut after missing over three months of the year with an elbow injury, McHugh was far from sharp, but the Houston offense provided plenty of support, keeping him from picking up a loss. He'll likely need to string together a few good outings before he begins to regain the confidence of fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Friday against the Tigers.