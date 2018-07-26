Astros' Collin McHugh: Suffers first loss

McHugh (5-1) was tagged with his first loss and first blown save Wednesday when he allowed one run on three hits while striking out four in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

McHugh came on in the middle of the seventh inning with men on base and allowed an inherited runner to score, the first that's scored off him this season. It's hard to be upset at McHugh, who has been sensational in first full season as a reliever. The right-hander's sporing a 1.09 ERA with 64 strikeouts to 10 walks over 49.2 innings.