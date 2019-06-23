Astros' Collin McHugh: Targeted for Tuesday return

McHugh (elbow) threw for a second straight day Saturday, striking out one in one inning for Double-A Corpus Christi.

McHugh will be evaluated Monday to determine how he responds to being used on consecutive days, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. If that checkup turns out satisfactory, all indications are that McHugh would be activated in time for Tuesday's series-opener against Pittsburgh.

