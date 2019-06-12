Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws another bullpen session

McHugh reported no pain in his right elbow following a bullpen session Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The report describes the bullpen session as intense, although McHugh's command was shaky. He's nearing a rehab assignment, but the details about when and where are unclear. Also unclear is whether McHugh will eventually return to Houston's rotation or bullpen.

