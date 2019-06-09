Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws bullpen

McHugh (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh had thrown earlier this week, sessions that manager AJ Hinch described as less-than-full effort and off a slope. Saturday's session was the first time off a mound. Hinch offered no timetable for McHugh's return.

