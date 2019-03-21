Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws sim game

McHugh threw 65 to 70 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh, who is one start behind schedule due to back soreness earlier in camp, needs innings and rain has impacted the team's pitching plans this week. The right-hander feels he can still get up to where he needs to be before the start of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories