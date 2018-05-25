Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws two more scoreless innings
McHugh allowed a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Indians.
McHugh extended his scoreless run to 17.1 innings, spanning 13 appearances. He's allowed runs in just one of his 15 games, sporting a 0.46 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander has been a starter his entire career, however, was moved to the bullpen in 2018 due to a crowded starting rotation.
