Astros' Collin McHugh: To miss next start with finger injury

McHugh (finger) will miss his scheduled Thursday start against the Angels, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McHugh will be forced to miss his upcoming start after suffering a detached fingernail during his shortened Friday start against the Athletics. Brad Peacock will take the mound in his place Thursday, but the plan is for McHugh to rejoin the rotation against the White Sox on Sept. 20, assuming his finger is fully healed.