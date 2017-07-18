Astros' Collin McHugh: To start Saturday in Baltimore

McHugh (elbow) will start Saturday's game in Baltimore.

This will be his season debut. He has a 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 15 innings over three rehab starts with Double-A Corpus Christi. He logged six innings but only threw 69 pitches (48 strikes) in his final rehab start, so it would be surprising if he were able to throw 100 pitches in his first start off the DL. McHugh replaces Joe Musgrove in the rotation.